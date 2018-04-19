Drugs worth £5000 seized during police raid in Fermanagh

Herbal cannabis with an estimated street value of £5,000 has been seized during a police raid in Co Fermanagh.

Several thousand pounds in cash and other drug-related paraphernalia were also recovered during the search of a house at Foxhill Close in Enniskillen on Wednesday.

The man aged 30 and 26-year-old woman were arrested at the scene on suspicion of a number of offences including possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

They were interviewed and released on bail pending further police inquiries.

Sergeant Michael Drew from the Police Service of Northern Ireland said the raid was part of a proactive operation.

He said: "This shows our commitment to address the issue of illegal drug use and supply in the Enniskillen area, and I would encourage anyone with any information which could assist us to contact police."