'Drunken lout' breaks in and vomits in pensioners car - that she needs to travel for surgery

Police have shared a 'disgusting call' they were called to over the weekend after 'a drunkin lout let themselves into an older lady’s car and proceeded to tamper with it then vomit across the interior'.

PSNI Cookstown shared details about the incident which happened in the early hours of Saturday.

The post adds: "The car is now unusable with this lady needing it to get to medical surgery on Monday first thing.

"We’re currently working with her insurance company to try and get a replacement vehicle but being a weekend it’s near an impossibility."

In an appeal they ask the public: "Did you see an individual in a Vauxhall Corsa on Cemetery Road close to the junction with Chapel Street in the early hours of this morning (Saturday 16th Feb)?

"Drop us a PM if you can give us a description of who is responsible."