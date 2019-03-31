Dual carriageway closed after serious road traffic collision

The A1 dual carriageway has been closed in both directions following a serious road traffic collision at its junction with Halfway Rd.

According to a Tweet on PSNI Road Policing: "Diversions are in place and motorists should avoid the area and seek alternative route las for their journey."

A post on PSNI Banbridge PSNI Facebook page says: "A1 CLOSED in BOTH directions between Boals Lane / Mackeys Lane to the north, and Drumneath Road / Halfway Road to the south due to serious RTC.

"Likely to be closed for some time Please find alternative routes and avoid the A1 if at all possible. "