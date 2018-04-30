Dublin station closed due to security alert

Dublin's Connolly Station has been closed after a 'suspect item' was found.

A Tweet by Iarnród Éireann‏ said: "Update: security alert at Dublin Connolly Station, the station is evacuated and closed. DART, Northern Commuter and Maynooth Commuter are operating as normal but are not stopping at Connolly. For city centre, please use Tara St."

"Station expected to remain closed for at least two hours and possibly longer pending army attending suspect item in station area".

Irish Rail earlier posted: "Belfast/Dublin operating between Belfast and Malahide with transfer between Malahide and city centre. "