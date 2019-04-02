Duffy criticises E.U Settlement Scheme

Sinn Fein has branded a ‘disgrace’ a scheme which calls on EU citizens to register with the government in order to live here post-Brexit.

Portadown Cllr Paul Duffy said: “The British Government’s E.U settlement scheme fully opened on the 30th of March.

“It is a disgrace that we have reached the point were our friends and neighbours from EU countries who have lived among us for years have to register with the Government.

“This is a product of the reckless Tory/DUP Brexit which has been foisted upon the people here despite the majority voting to remain,” he said.

“The scheme, will allow EU citizens to live study and work in the North as well as access key services including healthcare, schools and pensions after the 31st December 2020,” said Cllr Duffy.

“To get this post Brexit immigration status EU citizens will need to fill-in a short on line application form. For information visit GOV.

“While the scheme is a product of the Brexit madness and another layer of bureaucracy, I would encourage all E.U members living here to take the time to fill in the application particularly in light of Brexit uncertainties.”