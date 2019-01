HRH The Duke of Edinburgh has been involved in a road traffic accident close to the Sandringham Estate.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said the 97-year-old wasn’t injured in the crash.

“The Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road traffic accident with another vehicle this afternoon. The Duke was not injured.

“The accident took place close to the Sandringham Estate. Local police attended the scene,” the statement said.

It is not known who was driving at the time of the crash.