Duke of Edinburgh ‘shocked and shaken’ after car accident near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh was left “very shocked” and shaken following a car crash, but walked away unhurt after his vehicle reportedly overturned.

Prince Philip, 97, was driving a Land Rover when the accident involving a Kia happened near the Queen’s Sandringham Estate.

According to witnesses, who contacted the BBC, the duke’s Land Rover rolled over during the collision on Thursday afternoon.

The witnesses helped the duke from his vehicle the BBC reported, and its website quoted them as saying the Queen’s consort was conscious but “very, very shocked” and shaken.

Norfolk Police said officers were called to the A419 at Sandringham just before 3pm after a Land Rover and a Kia were involved in a collision.

“The male driver of the Land Rover was uninjured. The female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while the female passenger sustained an arm injury, both requiring hospital treatment,” the force said.

The scene near to the Sandringham Estate where the Duke of Edinburgh was involved in a road accident while driving. Pic: Sam Russell/PA Wire

“We can confirm both casualties from the Kia have been treated at the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King’s Lynn and have since been discharged.

“The road remained open and both vehicles were recovered a short time later.

“It is force policy to breath test drivers involved in collisions. We can confirm both drivers were breath tested and provided negative readings.”

The A149 is a busy road running through the Sandringham Estate.

HRH The Duke of Edinburgh. (Archive pic)

A Buckingham Palace spokeswoman confirmed the duke was driving when the accident happened.

She added: “He saw a doctor as a precaution and the doctor confirmed he was not injured.”

The spokeswoman would not comment on suggestions Philip may have been travelling with a passenger, who is likely to have been his close protection officer.

Berneen Caney, 25, who witnessed the scene of the accident, said: “It appeared to be quite serious, there was a lot of glass over the road as well as debris, I saw one of the cars was quite badly damaged, as for the Range Rover, its windows were smashed.”

Prince Philip and the Queen are currently staying at Sandringham, their residence during their traditional winter break.