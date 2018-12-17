Dundonald Ice Bowl to feature in Torvill and Dean TV drama

One of Northern Ireland’s most enduring visitor attractions is to be showcased to millions of viewers across the UK on Christmas Day as part of ITV’s new feature-length biopic about Olympic champion figure skaters Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean.

The one-off programme, which explores the early years and family life of the British ice dancing stars, features Will Tudor (Game of Thrones) and Poppy Lee Friar (Ackley Bridge) in the iconic roles.

Northern Ireland Screen are co-production partners with Darlow Smithson and international distribution is handled by Endemol Shine International.

Chairman of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council’s Leisure and Community Development Committee, Alderman Paul Porter said: “Following the success of Game of Thrones, Dracula Untold and Being Julie, NI has become a top filming location for both television shows and blockbuster features in recent years and I am delighted that ITV and Darlow Smithson choose Dundonald International Ice Bowl as a filming location for this must-see biopic.

“This will well and truly put Dundonald International Ice Bowl on the map.”

Torvill and Dean will air on ITV/UTV on Christmas Day at 9.15pm.