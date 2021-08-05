Dungannon tragedy: ‘Exceptional’ man was recently married with five-month-old-baby son

Authorities are investigating the death of a man at Linden Foods in Dungannon. Photo Colm Lenaghan/Pacemaker Press

The death occurred on Thursday morning at the site of Linden Foods in the Granville Industrial Estate near Dungannon.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “The Police and the Health and Safety Executive are investigating an incident in which a man has died at commercial premises in the Eskragh Road area of Dungannon earlier today. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A spokesperson for the Health and Safety Executive for Northern Ireland said: “HSENI is aware of an incident in the Dungannon area and inspectors are attending the scene.”

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said it received a 999 call at 8am on Thursday.

Clogher Valley UUP councillor Meta Graham said she knew his family well.

“He was in his early thirties, was married a few years ago and had a five month old baby son,” she said.

“Every death is a tragedy but for a young man with his whole life ahead of him - just starting a family - it just seems so much more heartbreaking.

“He was an exceptional fella, always ready to help and he was a great asset to anything he was involved in. My sincere condolences to his family.”

UUP MLA Rosemary Barton said she was saddened to hear of the death.

“This is an absolute tragedy for the young man’s family, my thoughts and prayers are with them at this time,” she added.

DUP Clogher Valley Councillor Frances Burton expressed her condolences to the family of the young man.

“I am truly devastated to hear of this young man’s passing,” she said. “It is such a tragic incident, which will be felt very deeply by his family and friends. The community will be deeply saddened by the death of this popular young man. I know the family personally and I wish to send my condolences to them. Like so many others who are sadden by this news, the family will be in my prayers in the days, weeks and months ahead as they grieve.”

Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew of Sinn Fein said the community was deeply shocked and that an investigation is ongoing.

“I was shocked and saddened to hear of the death of a man at the Linden Foods plant in Dungannon,” she said.

“An investigation is currently underway to determine the cause of his death. My thoughts are with the family, friends and loved ones of this man who are receiving the awful news of his tragic death.”

Ben Lowry