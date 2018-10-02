DUP announces candidate for Carrick Castle by-election

The DUP has announced its candidate for the upcoming Carrick Castle by-election this month.

Carrickfergus man Peter Johnston will contest the election on Thursday, October 18, which was called following the death of independent councillor Jim Brown in August.

Having lived, worked and studied in Carrickfergus for most of his life, Mr Johnston said he take “huge pride” in his town and the people who live here.

The father and local businessman said he wanted to see Carrickfergus “transformed into a town where new jobs, opportunities and investment are the norm”.

He added: “My ambition is to make Carrickfergus a better place for everyone, by ensuring our vital services are properly funded and our businesses are supported to grow and develop.

“Carrickfergus has a great story to tell and with the right support, I believe this great town can become a tourist hub for people from right across the world. As a sales and marketing executive for a local firm which trades worldwide, I see the opportunities that Brexit presents for our town in terms of investment and tourism. My focus will be on exploiting those opportunities and working with Council to ensure Carrickfergus becomes a town defined by the strength of its community and local economy.”

Endorsing Mr Johnston as the party’s candidate, East Antrim DUP MP Sammy Wilson said he would bring “fresh thinking and ideas” to Mid and East Antrim Borough Council.

Mr Wilson added: “He has a strong record of service in the community and a clear understanding of the issues that matter to local people. Peter has my full support and I look forward to campaigning alongside him in the upcoming election.”