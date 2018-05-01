DUP backs Foster’s criticism of EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier

Arlene Foster has received the backing of her party after she claimed the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator does not understand unionist culture.

The DUP leader yesterday expressed her disappointment that Michel Barnier’s two-day visit to the island of Ireland would be dominated by anti-Brexit views.

Arlene Foster said Michel Barnier was not an 'honest broker'

She also challenged his handling of the Irish border issue and claimed he was not an “honest broker”.

The former first minister told the BBC: “He’s hearing a very strong message from the Republic of Ireland’s government, he’s hearing it from Sinn Fein.

“We have tried to get him to understand the unionist position for the people of Northern Ireland, but he hasn’t really responded to that and I’m disappointed about that.”

In response, Mr Barnier said he was not ready to engage in “polemics” with Mrs Foster, adding: “My door is open.”

However, DUP MP Gregory Campbell labelled the EU chief negotiator’s remarks as “highly ironic and hypocritical”.

The East Londonderry MP referred to remarks made by Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson in the European Parliament in March 2017, in which she told Prime Minister Theresa May to “stick her border where the sun doesn’t shine”.

Mr Campbell told the News Letter: “It is ironic that Mr Barnier said he is not prepared to engage in polemics with Arlene Foster, but he is set to have a meeting with Martina Anderson during his visit.

“If what she said in the European Parliament last year is not polemics, then I don’t know what is.

“He is more than happy to have discussions with her but doesn’t want to get into the same type of discussion with Arlene Foster, so I think that is very telling indeed. It strikes me as somewhat hypocritical.”

Mr Campbell also supported his party leader’s assertion that EU negotiators had become “aggressive”, adding: “Until recently, EU spokespersons would have always put the EU forward as some type of independent arbiter that doesn’t take sides, but wants to help and facilitate peace and bring people together.

“It is very clear now that the EU has departed from this position in Northern Ireland in favour of more robust exchanges.”

Speaking hours ahead of Mr Barnier’s cross-border visit, Mrs Foster she would not accept Northern Ireland being treated differently to the rest of the UK.

The comments came just days after her party – which is propping up the minority Tory administration – vowed to bring down Theresa May’s government if Northern Ireland is forced to stay in the single market or customs union after Brexit.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said his party would vote against the government if any of its “red lines” on Brexit were crossed.

The EU has proposed a so-called backstop option should there be no agreement on how to deal with the border after the UK’s departure from the EU. That would see Northern Ireland remain in the customs union.

Speaking yesterday, Mrs Foster told the BBC: “Michel Barnier’s trying to present himself as someone who cares deeply about Northern Ireland and if that is the case he needs to hear the fact that we are part of the United Kingdom [and] will remain part of the United Kingdom constitutionally, politically and economically.

“Therefore his proposal of us being in an all-Ireland regulatory scenario with a border down the Irish Sea simply does not work.

“I don’t think he does understand the wider unionist culture of Northern Ireland.”

Yesterday marked the start of Mr Barnier’s two-day visit, which saw him take part in a conference organised by the Irish government in Dundalk, Co Louth, before crossing the frontier to Newry in Co Down for a meetings with business leaders.

He is set to travel to Londonderry today.

Mr Barnier rejected DUP criticism of his handling of the talks and said only a Northern Ireland-specific solution to the border question will work.

He said: “There is no spirit of revenge. I personally regret Brexit for many reasons and I am never aggressive. My door is open.”

Mr Barnier asserted there must not be a hard border on the island of Ireland and there was no choice but to protect the 1998 Belfast Agreement.

He said: “Only Northern Ireland-specific solutions will work, only this can address the challenges created by Brexit in full.”

If a withdrawal agreement was to be found in October the framework of this agreement must be clear, he warned.