DUP call to look at ‘loophole’ of foreign party donations

The DUP is attempting to pile pressure on Sinn Fein over the issue of overseas money being donated by party backers.

Its fresh call to curb the flow of foreign cash comes shortly after the law was changed, requiring major donors to Northern Irish parties to be publicly named.

A DUP statement calls for “a light to be shone” now on the issue of foreign money specifically.

Its call to look into the flow of cash essentially targets North American donations to Sinn Fein.

It said there were concerns about “such funds unfairly influencing politics in Northern Ireland”, adding it is time to shut the “loophole” allowing foreign-raised funds to be spent in the Province.

In response to the DUP, Sinn Fein said: “This is yet more distraction politics from the DUP who would rather talk about anything other than the ‘dark money’ they received for supporting Brexit or any of the other financial scandals they have been embroiled in from Nama, to Red Sky and RHI.”

It added that Sinn Fein backs “full disclosure, openness and transparency”.

The law on foreign donations is complex. It says Northern Ireland-registered parties can receive money from Irish sources, but Great Britain-registered ones cannot.

Any such donation of £500-plus must come from an Irish citizen or Irish-registered organisation.

In short, this means for example that wealthy overseas businessmen with Irish citizenship can give major sums to NI-registered parties.

And under Irish law, even someone who has a single great-grandparent born anywhere on the island of Ireland can qualify for citizenship.

The sums handled by Sinn Fein support groups can be substantial.

New York-based Friends of Sinn Fein group regularly raises six-figure’s-worth of funds from North American donors annually, much of it in the form of large donations from businesspeople and firms.

Its statement to the US Department of Justice says that from November 2016 to May 2017, it received close to $396,000, and spent almost $294,000 in the same period, including just under $20,000 under the category ‘Sinn Fein expenses – Northern Ireland’.

Its most recent US fundraising activities are documented here.

Friends of Sinn Fein in Canada is due to host an Easter Rising commemoration on March 31, involving a dinner addressed by Niall O Donnghaile at a $60 per guest.

It had already staged a St Patrick’s Day Wolfe Tones concert, also in Toronto, at $45 per ticket.