DUP has played a key role in delivering Brexit, says Dodds

The DUP issued a statement yesterday emphasising the key role it had played in getting the Brexit votes through.

After the latest votes in the House of Commons on amendments to the European Union Withdrawal Bill, the DUP Deputy Leader Rt Hon Nigel Dodds MP said: “Since the results of the referendum on the UK’s membership of the European Union became known in the early morning of 24th June 2016 there have been repeated attempts to either block the implementation of that vote or undermine it.

“There have also been attempts to undermine Northern Ireland’s constitutional position and our economic well being. Whether it was the initial calls for a second referendum, to more recent attempts in both the Lords and the Commons, the motivation is still the same ... to frustrate the UK’s exit from the European Union on sensible and workable terms.

“As we approach the June European Council meeting it is more important than ever that the government’s negotiating leverage is not undermined. Given the central position Northern Ireland has occupied in the debate it is appropriate that the votes of DUP MPs have been crucial once again in Parliament.

“That influence has been used in this Parliament to deliver for everyone in Northern Ireland, and again to deliver for all the United Kingdom. DUP MPs, alongside a number of brave Labour MPs have been key to ensuring the government can fulfil its promises and deliver on the referendum result.”