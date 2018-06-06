DUP hits back at SF ‘far right’ branding

The DUP has hit back at Sinn Fein MEP Martina Anderson after she grouped the DUP along with a list of far right political parties in a speech in Greece.

Ms Anderson was speaking in Thessaloniki, where she addressed a panel on the peace process.

“Sinn Féin is a progressive, Irish republican and proud nationalist party which is committed to the establishment of a united, 32 county, Irish sovereign republic,” Ms Anderson said.

“The far-right have mutated civic nationalism into the narrow nationalism of the DUP, Golden Dawn, the AFD, Front National, Fidesz, and the English Defence League.”

Responding to her comments, DUP Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley said that rather than trying to demonise other parties, Ms Anderson should “consider her own definition of ‘extreme’”.

“In my book it is ‘extreme’ to justify the PIRA act of disappearing innocent people,” he said. “It was ‘extreme’ to plant a bomb on Arlene Foster’s school bus. It was ‘extreme’ to send letter bombs and it was extreme to target police officers.”