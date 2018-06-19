DUP leader defends move to attend LGBT event

DUP leader Arlene Foster has defended her decision to attend an event to recognise the LGBT community in Northern Ireland.

Mrs Foster has been criticised by a number of DUP members after confirming that she is to attend a Stormont summer reception on June 28, hosted by LGBT publisher PinkNews.

But speaking on UTV last night, Mrs Foster defended her decision, saying: “Over this past couple of years there has been a perception of the DUP as people who don’t value the LGBT community. I just want to make sure that the LGBT community are aware that I do value their contribution to Northern Ireland.

“The fact that we disagree on the definition of marriage of course is an issue.

“But that shouldn’t stop me from saying I value these people as citizens of Northern Ireland and thank them for the contribution they make on a day and daily basis.”

Last year PinkNews described he DUP – the party that once campaigned to ‘save Ulster from sodomy’ – as “homophobic” and published an article entitled “Meet the DUP homophobes who now hold the keys to power in the UK”.

Speaking on BBC Radio Ulster’s Good Morning Ulster programme, South Belfast MLA Christopher Stalford defended Mrs Foster’s move to attend the gay rights event, claiming she was showing “leaderly behaviour”.

“For the last 18 months people have been trying to create a stereotype of Arlene and of the party and she is challenging that stereotype,” he said.