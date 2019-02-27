DUP man accuses Sinn Fein of ‘utter hypocrisy’

Sinn Fein has been accused of “utter hypocrisy” after one of its MLAs alleged that the government is ignoring fundamental legal inequalities here in areas such as abortion and gay marriage “at the behest of the DUP.”

Megan Fearon MLA made the comment after Secretary of State Karen Bradley gave evidence to the Commons Women and Equalities Committee about abortion law in the Province.

Gary Middleton MLA.''Pic by Jonathan Porter/PressEye

“It’s not before time that steps were taken to close the legal technicality preventing the Human Rights Commission winning last year’s Supreme Court challenge,” the Newry and Armagh representative said.

“That loophole led to the bizarre situation where the majority of Supreme Court judges ruled that abortion laws here are incompatible with human rights legislation in cases of fatal foetal abnormality and sexual crime but the application was dismissed because they also ruled that the Commission did not have the standing to take the case.

“However, in only dealing with the technicality regarding the Commission’s status, the British Secretary of State is ignoring the fundamental issue at the heart of the case.

“She is tinkering round the edges while doing absolutely nothing to address the incompatibility of our laws with human rights standards and the clear need for reform.

“Once again, the British government has shown that it is prepared to introduce legislation where it suits the British government but will continue to ignore the legal inequalities surrounding women’s healthcare, marriage equality, Acht Gaeilge, the legacy bodies, inquests and compensation for victims of institutional abuse.

“This a la carte approach is motivated solely by the need to keep the DUP onside and again exposes the failure of the British Government to implement agreements and challenge the ongoing denial of rights and equality in the north.”

Reacting to Ms Fearon’s remarks, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said: “This is utter hypocrisy from Sinn Fein. All these issues are devolved. A functioning Assembly should be dealing with them but the only party blocking such debates and decisions is Sinn Fein.

“Sinn Fein are blocking the return of devolution yet complain about inaction in areas which are the direct responsibility of the Northern Ireland Assembly. Sinn Fein is boycotting an Assembly where no single party has enough MLAs to trigger the petition of concern.

“For two years, key reforms for our schools and hospitals have been stalled because of Sinn Fein’s boycott. Whether it is at Westminster or Stormont, Sinn Fein are only prepared to stand on the side-lines demanding others do their job for them.

“Sinn Fein want to complain but don’t want the responsibility of making decisions.

“Whilst the DUP can point to how we have delivered more money for schools, roads, hospitals, broadband and mental health facilities the only thing Sinn Fein has delivered is chaos.”