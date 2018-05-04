DUP MLA: Agreed victims’ candidate could have won seat from Sinn Fein

The failure to have an agreed victims’ candidate in the West Tyrone by-election has been labelled as a “missed opportunity” by a DUP MLA.

Sinn Fein’s Orfhlaith Begley won the seat in predictable fashion on Friday, given the overwhelmingly nationalist make-up of the constituency.

The poll had been triggered by the resignation of her predecessor Barry McElduff MP in January, after he posted a video on social media apparently mocking the victims of the Kingsmill massacre.

NI’s two largest parties both saw a reduction in their overall vote share, with the UUP, SDLP and Alliance benefiting. Turnout was down substantially, from 68.2% in 2017 to 55.13% this time.

Ms Begley polled 16,436 votes (46.6% share), a 4% drop from the 22,060 achieved by Mr McElduff in 2017.

And while the DUP candidate Thomas Buchanan celebrated having “closed the gap” on Sinn Fein, his percentage share had actually declined from 27% in 2017 to 23%.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, the West Tyrone MLA said a victims’ candidate could have secured what is traditionally a safe SF seat.

Mr Buchanan said he would have been willing to step aside if an agreed candidate had been found.

“I made it clear that my door was open for anyone to come and speak to me about this, but no one did,” he added.

“For an independent candidate to succeed here required cross-party from the DUP, UUP, Alliance and SDLP.

“It was clear from the outset that Alliance and the SDLP were not up for that and would field their own candidates, which closed the door on the possibility of an agreed candidate.”

UUP leader Robin Swann said his party had attempted to garner support for a victims’ candidate, but added: “It was due to a lack of engagement from other parties that it didn’t happen. And don’t let anyone in the DUP tell you that they weren’t approached or asked about it.”

Alliance said the party has been “vocal” in its opposition to pacts, adding: “Stephen Donnelly was the cross-community candidate and was best placed to represent West Tyrone on these matters.”

An SDLP spokesperson said it was “always open to any conversations” in relation to a victims’ candidate, but added: “No credible proposal was made to us.”

In her victory speech, newly elected MP Ms Begley attempted to draw a line under the tweet that forced the resignation of her predecessor, adding that people in public life “need to be sensitive in their words and how their words can be understood”.