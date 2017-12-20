DUP MP investigated over code of conduct

A DUP MP has said an investigation by the parliamentary standards commissioner over an alleged breach of the MP’s code of conduct is the result of an appeal he made to encourage businesses to support local food banks.

South Antrim MP Paul Girvan said, in a statement, that he would “co operate” with the commissioner’s investigation.

Mr Girvan said: “Last month, I encouraged 234 local businesses to help make Christmas more memorable for some families by supporting two food banks in the constituency.

“One of the recipients took umbrage at receiving the letter on House of Commons stationery. He has reported me to the parliamentary standards commissioner.”

The DUP MP added: “I am cooperating with the comissioner’s investigation.”

In the statement, posted on his Twitter account, Mr Girvan said he has been “hugely encouraged by the South Antrim response to the Christmas appeal so far”.