DUP’s Arlene Foster to tell Barnier: stop ignoring unionists on Brexit

Arlene Foster is to tell the EU today to stop ignoring the views of unionists on Brexit.

The DUP leader was speaking ahead of a meeting with the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier in Brussels this morning.

On Thursday morning Brexit was delayed again after the UK and EU agreed a “flexible extension” until 31 October.

Speaking in advance of the meeting with Mr Barnier today, Mrs Foster said: “This is a useful opportunity to once again set out why we oppose the Withdrawal Agreement and urge the EU’s Chief Negotiator to acknowledge the concerns of those we represent in Northern Ireland by making the changes outlined by Parliament on 29 January.

“We want to see a sensible deal which works for every part of the United Kingdom and respects the referendum result. However, we cannot settle for a deal which would undermine the economic and constitutional integrity of the United Kingdom.

“The European Union has spoken much about protecting the peace process and the Belfast Agreement but has consistently ignored the views of unionists who do not want a new border erected between Northern Ireland the rest of the United Kingdom.

“Despite the Prime Minister being warned about the opposition to her Withdrawal Agreement, she has limped along and tried to force people into a cul-de-sac where they have no option but to support her deal.”

The BBC understands the DUP will be accompanied by Conservative MPs, Brexiteers Iain Duncan Smith and Owen Patterson.