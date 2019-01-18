DUP’s Foster tries to quash soft Brexit claims from party colleagues

DUP leader Arlene Foster has attempted to rubbish claims that her party would be open to a soft Brexit that kept the whole of the UK in a customs union with the EU.

The Times today quoted “leading figures” within the party indicating that the DUP could sign up to a Norway-style deal with a customs union if it removed the threat of the Northern Irish backstop.

DUP leader Arlene Foster

The newspaper said it spoke to one unnamed DUP MP who claimed that they were prepared to look at any potential new relationship with the EU that ensured there was no customs or regulatory divergence between Northern Ireland and the rest of the UK.

But Mrs Foster has rejected the report as “inaccurate” and claimed it is an attempt to “cause division”.

According to the The Times, two senior sources in the DUP said that the party’s opposition to Mrs May’s deal was based purely on the scope of the Irish backstop.

The paper said the issue of a Norway-style deal has been raised in meetings between the DUP and senior government ministers as part of attempts to break the Brexit impasse.

One DUP MP is quoted as saying: “Our priority is to try and get the current withdrawal agreement altered but we recognise given the scale of the defeat this week that reviving it will be a challenge.

“If that cannot be done, we are going to have to look at other options and that could include a softer Brexit as long as it applied to the whole of the United Kingdom. We are open to discussions to try and find a way forward as long as it respects Northern Ireland as an integral part of the UK.”

The Times quoted another “senior DUP source” as saying: “If we are looking at a solution that encompasses the whole of the UK that would tick the unionist box.”

In a statement this morning, Mrs Foster said the report was “no doubt designed to undermine efforts to get the necessary changes to the withdrawal agreement”.

She added: “The Prime Minister is very clear on our position. We have been consistent that for us it is the backstop which needs to be dealt with.

“For the future we want an agreement which returns control of our money, our laws and our borders through a UK wide free trade arrangement with the EU.

“The story in the Times is an attempt to cause division. Such tactics are not new to us and as in the past will not succeed.”