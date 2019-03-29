DUP’s Nigel Dodds: third rejection of Brexit deal shows Brussels must change treaty

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds says his party has made domestic progress on the Irish backstop, but the rejection of the Prime Minister’s proposed Brexit deal by MPs for a third time shows government must press Brussels to change its proposed treaty.

Mr Dodds was speaking after the vote today which saw MPs reject Theresa May’s proposed Withdrawal Agreement with the EU by 344 votes to 286, a majority of 58.

The vote means the UK has missed the EU deadline to delay Brexit to 22 May and leave with a deal.

The DUP believes the backstop section of the proposed treaty would create trade barriers between Northern Ireland and Great Britain and, over time, weaken the union.

In a statement Mr Dodds said: “The Democratic Unionist Party has consistently and repeatedly indicated that we could not support the Withdrawal Agreement because of the construction of the backstop. We have reached this view from a principled position as we do not believe the withdrawal agreement is the best way forward for the United Kingdom.

“We have said that were the backstop to become operational Northern Ireland would sit in a separate legal position from the rest of the United Kingdom in economic and trade terms.

“In those circumstances there is the strong possibility that we could have a long-term outcome whereby Northern Ireland would inevitably pull away from its biggest trading market in Great Britain as there would be new internal barriers within the United Kingdom.

“In our recent discussions with the Government good progress has been made on how domestic legislation would assist in ensuring the economic integrity of the UK as a whole and recognising Northern Ireland’s particular situation sharing a land border with the European Union.

“However, regretfully the fact remains that sufficient progress has not been made.

“We have encouraged the Government to do, as Dominic Raab has said, to return to Brussels on these issues and not simply to accept the position of the European Union as being unalterable. The Government must use the remaining time to deal with widely held concerns across the House of Commons.

“For our part we will continue to use our position and influence within Parliament and with the Government to strongly argue the case for Northern Ireland and to work through each of the legislative stages in Parliament to eliminate the risk of Northern Ireland and its place within the internal market in the UK.

“The arguments we have advanced are well understood across Parliament and there is strong recognition in the House of Commons that Northern Ireland cannot be subjected to new and onerous trade barriers within the United Kingdom as the price of leaving the European Union.

“The United Kingdom’s long-term relationship with the European Union will need to accord with our key objectives to ensure the economic integrity of the United Kingdom.

“We deeply regret the numerous missed opportunities by those who negotiated on behalf of the UK to listen to our warnings about the dangers of the backstop and to take steps to remedy those deficiencies.

“Over the coming weeks and months, we will continue to play a central role to chart a route that respects the democratic desire to leave the European Union but that does so in a way that strengthens our United Kingdom.”