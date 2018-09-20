DUP to air ‘balanced and accurate’ civil rights documentary

The DUP has organised an event next week to “relate a balanced and accurate picture” of the 1968 civil rights demonstrations.

East Londonderry MP Gregory Campbell said the event will counteract nationalist and republican events to mark the 50th anniversary of the demonstration which offered a “very biased and one-sided commentary”.

Along with Foyle MLA Gary Middleton, Mr Campbell will be screening a documentary entitled ‘Civil Rights – Righting The Wrongs’ on Thursday, September 27 at 7.30pm in the White Horse Hotel in Campsie, Co Tyrone.

Mr Campbell said: “We want to give a more balanced and accurate picture of events around that momentous period. We will hear first hand accounts of how Protestants were forced from their homes in those days.

“1968/69 saw the start of what is often called the Troubles. During that time there was a massive movement of the unionist population – much of it due to intimidation and terror – from the west bank of Londonderry across the River Foyle to the east bank and further afield.

“[The documentary] will reflect the views of local people, churches, community groups and political figures as they saw it in the 1980s.”