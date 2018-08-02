DUP: Ulster-Scots must get same treatment as Irish language

The DUP is prepared to negotiate on legislation to protect the Irish language – on the condition that Ulster-Scots is afforded comparative treatment, a senior party figure has said.

The main impediment to restoring the stalled political institutions at Stormont is Sinn Fein’s insistence on a free-standing piece of legislation to protect Irish speakers.

DUP leader Arlene Foster yesterday made clear that her opposition to a stand-alone Irish language act was “non-negotiable”.

Speaking to the News Letter hours after his party leader made those comments, Gregory Campbell laid out the conditions in which the DUP would be prepared to enter into talks with republicans regarding Irish language legislation.

The East Londonderry MP said his party would never agree to any measure that “widens the existing gulf that exists in the provision of Irish and Ulster-Scots”.

He added: “People in the Irish language community have complained that it isn’t getting legislative protection and provision. If Sinn Fein want to discuss that in the talks, we are more than happy to do so.

“If they do, then we will bring to the table the comparative treatment of Irish language and Ulster-Scots and see what can be done for both.

“Whatever way you measure it, Irish is significantly better provided for than Ulster-Scots.

“We want to close the gap between them, not widen it.”

On the issue of whether the party would ever accept a free-standing Irish language act, Mr Campbell said: “People get hung up about whether it is stand-alone act or not, the point is that if there is any proposal that makes the current position worse, we will not agree to it.

“However, if it makes the situation more equitable then that is something we would be very much in favour of.”

A number of unionists have previously voiced concerns that the DUP may concede to Sinn Fein’s demand for legislative protection for Irish.

After the collapse of the latest round of talks in February, former UUP leader Sir Reg Empey told the News Letter: “I hope the DUP is not foolish enough to think an Irish language act can be balanced by trying to offer protection for Ulster-Scots. The two things are just not equivalent.”

TUV leader Jim Allister previously said: “Ulster-Scots must not be used as a fig leaf to facilitate an unnecessary and destructive Irish language act.”