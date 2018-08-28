DUP would have had big publicity

The DUP decision not to send anyone down to see the papal visit attracted media attention in Northern Ireland, writes Ben Lowry.

But if someone senior from the party had travelled to Dublin for one of the events, particularly if it had been Arlene Foster, they would have had much wider publicity.

The media interest in this visit by Pope Francis was one of the largest seen for any news event in Irish history.

Around 1,000 journalists from around the world accredited with the Irish government to cover the event, to get access to special vantage points at the various locations.

The media centre in Dublin Castle included a remarkable 450 work station locations, the News Letter estimated from counting the number of desks and the number of seats per desk.

At points on Saturday it was hard to find a work station that had not been taken.

A Department of Foreign Affairs official told me that they had been surprised by the level of interest, which surpassed previous major visits to the Republic, including Queen Elizabeth in 2011 — the first by a British monarch since Irish independence.

A Sky news reporter told this newspaper that it was doing hours of live coverage, beamed across the UK (and not just in Ireland) during the two-day visit of Francis.

Last night the visit led the main BBC news across Britain.

Pundits say the fact of a papal visit amid social upheaval on issues such as abortion in a once staunchly Catholic country, and the controversy over sex abuse, was generating the international interest.

If a Protestant unionist leader had broken ground by attending the visit, that would no doubt have heightened the global interest.