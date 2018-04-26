DVA Driving examiners are going digital

The Department for Infrastructure has revealed that a new fast, easy and secure service will allow drivers sitting their driving test to receive their assessment and test results by email.

According to a statement from the Department, the current paper based driver test marking system is being replaced with digital tablets that Driving Examiners will use during the driving test to input the assessment information.

From April 30 2018, Driving Examiners in Newtownards Test Centre will begin to use the digital tablets to carry out category B (car) practical driving tests.

However, for the first few days, some candidates may still be assessed by examiners using the paper based system.

"There is no change to the driving test itself or to the assessment, only to the method of capturing the information during the test," adds the statement.

"Candidates who provide an email address can have the test results emailed to them after the test.

"Their results will also be sent automatically to the DVA Driving Licence system and if they have passed the test a licence will be issued automatically, if appropriate.

"The digital tablets will be rolled out in a phased approach to all of our Driving Examiners and it is estimated that by late 2018, all test centres where category B tests are currently carried out will be using tablet devices."