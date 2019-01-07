East Antrim celebration of Robert Burns to commence with a ceilidh

A ceilidh event is to be held at Carrick Museum to celebrate the opening of an exhibition showcasing Robert Burns.

‘Hand to the Plough: The impact and influence of Robert Burns in Mid-Antrim’ is free and will run from January 10 to February 13.

It explores the life of the famous Scottish poet and the influence he had on the literary culture of mid Antrim.

The event on January 16 (7.00pm) will get toes tapping with performances from ceilidh band, Dancing Digits, traditional Scottish dancing and food plus a talk with Ulster University’s Dr Frank Ferguson.

The Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr Lindsay Millar, said: “The connection between Belfast and Burns is well known and has been a central focus of this story. This exhibition outlines the clear affinity this area also has with the poet, particularly Antrim, Ballymena, Ballyclare, Doagh, Larne and Ballycarry.

“Shaped by the migration of lowland Scots into Ulster during the plantation period, local rural communities shared deep cultural, religious and linguistic links with Scotland. This was voiced by a group of distinctive rural poets known collectively as the Rhyming Weavers, who are a central focus of ‘Hand to the Plough’.

“Council would like to thank local groups and the Belfast Burns Association who have contributed to this exhibition. Special thanks also goes to our exhibition partners at Ulster University and the Linen Hall Library.”

The exhibition has been developed through the Mid-Antrim Heritage Partnership between Mid and East Antrim and Antrim and Newtownabbey councils.

To confirm attendance, telephone Carrickfergus Museum on 028 9335 8241 or email carrickfergusmuseums@midandeastantrim.gov.uk