East Belfast DUP councillor sworn in as city’s new High Sheriff

East Belfast councillor, Alderman Tommy Sandford has said he is “honoured” to have been appointed the new High Sheriff of Belfast.

The DUP man, who represents the Lisnasharragh area of the city, was sworn in at a ceremony in Belfast City Hall this evening.

He replaces Alliance councillor Carole Howard in the role.

Alderman Sandford was appointed to the post by the Secretary of State following a nomination from Belfast City Council.

The 119th High Sheriff of Belfast, Alderman Sandford will hold the ceremonial position throughout 2019.

“It’s an honour to be appointed as the High Sheriff of my beloved city. I will do my utmost to serve all the people of Belfast fulfilling the roles and responsibilities of this prestigious office to the best of my ability,” he said.

As well as serving on various committees within Belfast City Council, Alderman Sandford is a representative on a number of outside bodies, including Avoniel Play Centre Committee, East Belfast District Policing and Community Safety Partnership, National Association of Councillors and the Northern Ireland Local Government Association.

The first High Sheriff of Belfast was appointed in 1900 with the primary role of protecting the monarch’s interests in the city, but the role is mainly ceremonial now.

