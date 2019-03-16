East Belfast murder victim confirmed as 21-year-old Reece Leeman

Detectives from PSNI Serious Crime Branch have confirmed the man who died following a serious assault in Kyle Street in east Belfast on Friday, March 15 was 21-year-old Reece Leeman.

Detective Inspector Joanne Harris said: “My thoughts today are very much with Reece’s family and friends who are trying to come to terms with their sudden loss.

“We received a report at 1:50am on Friday that a male - which we now know was Reece - had been stabbed and subsequently collapsed on Connsbrook Drive. Police and the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service attended and Reece was taken to hospital where he tragically died from his injuries.

“A 28-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder and he remains in custody at this time assisting with our enquiries. A short time later an 18-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder. He’s since been released unconditionally. The teenager was then re-arrested on suspicion of aggravated burglary and robbery and he remains in custody at this time.

“Our investigations continue today and I am following a number of lines of enquiry.

“At this time, however, I can say we are not seeking anyone else in relation to Reece’s death but I do want to make a number of specific appeals in a bid to piece together Reece’s movements in the final hours before his untimely death. I know Reece had gone to an address on Kyle Street with another male sometime before 1:50am. Some type of altercation occurred inside the house when Reece was there. He was subsequently discovered collapsed on the street on Connsbrook Drive with stab wounds. I want to appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time. Did you witness the assault on Connsbrook Drive? Did you see Reece leave the house in Kyle Street?

“I also want to ask anyone who saw Reece, or who spoke with him the day before, or during the early hours of the Friday morning to get in touch with us. I would also ask anyone who saw Reece with another male during these times, if they know his movements prior to Reece’s death, to contact us.

“No matter how insignificant you think the information you have is, please contact us. Your information could be key to our investigation.

“If you can help our investigation, please call detectives on the non-emergency number 101 quoting reference 51 of 15/03/19. Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”