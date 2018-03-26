Easter appeal: Call for visitors to enjoy north coast in safety

PSNI are working together with Translink to ensure visitors and residents in Causeway Coast & Glens enjoy a safe and enjoyable time this Easter.

In a statement they advise that there are a number of events taking place across the holiday period - some of which are likely to attract significant numbers of visitors to the area.

District Commander Superintendent Jeremy Lindsay said: "The North Coast continues to be a popular destination at this time of the year so our priority is making sure that everyone stays safe.

"Bear in mind that parking spaces around the Ports are in high demand at this time of year and traffic in and out of the town can be busy so we highly recommend that visitors make use of the public transport links available in and out of the towns.

"If you are taking the car leave plenty of time for your journey and be patient if there are delays. Local police will be in place to keep traffic moving and we appreciate your co-operation on the day.

“If you are planning on staying on to enjoy the nightlife please have respect for local residents; so that means keeping the noise down, especially in the early hours, and behaving in a responsible manner. If you are planning on taking a drink please use taxis or public transport and make sure you get home safely.”

Translink’s Hilton Parr, Head of Rail Customer Services said: “We will be working closely with the PSNI to clamp down on anti-social behaviour at our stations and on board our trains.

"Anyone engaging in anti-social behaviour or bringing alcoholic drink on board NI Railways trains is warned they could face prosecution under railways by-laws.

"Translink offers a reward of up to £1,000 for information which leads to a successful prosecution.”