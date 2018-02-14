Ecos Parkrun cancelled as mark of respect following boy’s death

This week’s Ecos Parkrun has been cancelled as a mark of respect, following the death of Ballymena boy Kayden Fleck last week.

Organisers posted on Facebook: “In light of the tragic death of young Kayden on Saturday, this week’s parkrun at Ecos is cancelled as a mark of respect.

“Our thoughts are with Kayden’s family at this difficult time.”

Five-year-old Kayden fell into the Braid River last Saturday. He was airlifted to the Royal Victoria Hospital but later died.

The next Ecos parkrun will take place as usual on February 24.