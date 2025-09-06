Editorial: ​Duchess of Kent personified the very best of royalty

Morning View

News Letter editorial on Saturday August 6 2025

​The Duchess of Kent, who has died aged 92, was one of the most impressive royals of the modern era.

​Much loved by the public, she was perhaps best known for awarding the trophies at Wimbledon tennis tournament finals.

It was fitting that she was remembered in part for always having a kind word for the losing competitor – compassion was at the very core of Mrs Kent’s public service (she did not want to be known as Her Royal Highness).

The duchess was in a sense the forerunner of a modern royalty that talked revealed its feelings, but she never did so in a queasy or sentimental way. In her case, she had suffered post natal depression after the death of a child.

Partly as a result of this, she became involved as a volunteer with the Samaritans, that vital charity that helps people who feel destitute. She was even reported to have manned its confidential phone lines, which help people who are on the brink. The Duchess of Kent personified the very best of royalty.

The British monarchy has survived with remarkable resilience into the modern era, despite what often seems like a growing mood of anti elitism. But people love a royal who shows a sense of duty to their subjects, as was so apparent in the late Queen Elizabeth, her consort Prince Philip and their offspring King Charles, Princess Anne and Prince Edward. Even the youngest of those, the latter (the Duke of Edinburgh), has carried out regular public duties into his 60s. His siblings and parents did the same past 70 (indeed into their 90s in the case of the late queen and duke).

On the other hand, people never warm to a selfish royal – and never had done. Even in the early Belfast News Letters, of the 1700s, some royals were markedly more popular than others.