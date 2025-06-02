Editorial: ​Labour’s foolish approach to mass immigration

Morning View

​The loss of control of our borders, admitted yesterday by the Defence Secretary John Healey, is not the fault of Sir Keir Starmer’s administration. It is, famously, the fault of the former Conservative government.

It was a huge failure, rooted in the idea that we needed ever more workers in the UK. We do, but that is only because we have so many fundamentally healthy adults of working age population who are out of work.

It is the Tories who should have got to grips with that, because it is they who believe that people should as far as is feasible be working, as opposed to on benefits. It is also the Conservatives who are, or should be, most likely to defend the existing culture in British society, and most likely to accept that massive numbers of immigrants inevitably threaten that.

Labour’s idiocy on the matter is that it did not do what Tony Blair did in 1997, and identify in advance of the general election areas in which it could foresee criticism that Labour is weak, and typically left-wing. In this case, the party should have seen that voters have no difficulty in believing that Labour does not really care about borders.

On Saturday a shocking 1,200 migrants crossed the English Channel illegally. The pro mass immigration lobby point out that such entrants are only a small fraction of overall migration. But that argument merely draws attention to the massive numbers of people still coming into the UK.