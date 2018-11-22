Carrick venue for school funds crisis meeting

A meeting will take place at Victoria Primary School, in Carrick, on Monday December 3, to discuss the current funding crisis in schools.

It is being organised by the NAHT (National Association of Head Teachers) trade union.

The union says that this is an opportunity for parents, school staff and governors to make their voices heard on funding for education.

A spokesperson for the NAHT said: “As you will be aware, the Northern Ireland Affairs Committee is currently undertaking an Inquiry into education funding in Northern Ireland.

“In the absence of a functioning Stormont Assembly, this inquiry is an important opportunity for local school principals, school staff, parents and governors to highlight the impact of funding cuts on education and what this means for children.

“NAHT(NI) contend that investment in education must be a priority; a recent government report highlighted that funding for education has decreased by 10 per cent over a five year period yet the school population has risen by 2.5 per cent in the same time frame.

“This situation is unacceptable. In order to protect the future of our education system and ensure that every child’s needs are met, we must have a properly funded education system.”

The meeting will be held from 4.00 pm until 5.00 pm.