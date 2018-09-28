Comedian Patrick Kielty stands up for integrated education

Northern Ireland comedian Patrick Kielty has given his backing to the integrated education sector.

The Co Down-born stand-up and TV presenter has been announced as the newest patron of the Northern Ireland Council for Integrated Education (NICIE).

“I’m delighted to offer my support for integrated education. If we want to change the future we need to start with our kids, letting them discover what they have in common,” he said.

NICIE chief executive officer Roisin Marshall said it was “a great honour” to have Mr Kielty’s support.

Other NICIE patrons include boxer Carl Frampton and actor Liam Neeson.