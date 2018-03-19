Concerns are voiced over special school merger plan report

Concern has been voiced after it was reported that moves are underway to merge a string of special schools in Belfast.

It has been claimed that three larger special schools would result from the amalgamation plans, which had not been officially confirmed at time of writing.

The news emerged as the result of briefings given by the Education Authority to headteachers late last week.

It became public thanks to a BBC report on Monday morning.

The report said Fleming Fulton School and Glenveagh Special School would be merged into a single north Belfast site.

Harberton school and Oakwood school would be combined onto the former’s current south Belfast site.

Mitchell House and Greenwood schools would also merge.

St Gerard’s school in west Belfast would remain open in its present location, whilst Clarawood and Cedar Lodge schools would remain unaffected.

The Education Authority was not able to confirm the details above.

The BBC quoted one unnamed staff member as saying: “Some of the schools are currently designated to teach very different children so would their needs be met in any new school?”

Gerry Carroll, People Before Profit MLA for West Belfast, said: “I have been contacted by parents who are quite rightly aghast at plans to close schools which are performing well, and improving the lives and education of so many young people in our community.

“This appears to be another cost cutting exercise by the EA, where saving money takes precedent over the education of our young people.”

The Education Authority described the briefings with headteachers as being part of a “pre-consultation” exercise.

It is thought a full consultation would be needed before any changes are given the go-ahead.

It said in a statement: “These proposals are in line with EA’s overall plans to transform education services for the benefit of all our children and young people.

“For children with special educational needs, we are committed to ensuring that children can attend a special school that meets their individual needs, close to where they live.

“This is the beginning of a programme of transformation of the special schools’ estate which we hope will improve how we support children with special needs across Northern Ireland.”