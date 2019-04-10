‘Exciting future’ for Presbyterian college despite QUB severing links

Union Theological College is looking forward to a “positive and exciting future”, despite the end of its long-standing relationship with Queen’s University Belfast (QUB).

The university yesterday formally confirmed that it is cutting ties with the Presbyterian Church in Ireland’s college amid “concerns regarding the breadth and diversity of the teaching and curriculum being delivered.”

The move comes following a review initiated after the church voted last June to withhold membership from people in same-sex relationships.

QUB also revealed that it is to cease awarding degrees in theology after current students complete their courses.

Speaking to the News Letter yesterday, Rev Trevor Gribben, Clerk of the General Assembly and General Secretary of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, said the church was “disappointed” by QUB’s announcement, but stressed that it marks the start of a new chapter for the college.

“Union Theological College will have a positive and exciting future. While this marks the beginning of the end of its relationship with Queen’s University, it also marks the beginning of a new stage in the college’s journey, one that has already lasted for nearly 173 years,” he said.

“For some months now, anticipating the decision that Queen’s seemed likely to make, a specially appointed review group has been looking at a variety of options for the college moving forward. Some of those plans are already in place for the new academic year that starts in September 2019, when students will continue to be taught by academic theologians of the highest standing, some of whom are indeed world leaders in their field.

“While we are disappointed with today’s announcement, the staff and management committee at the college are working towards that new future that ultimately the Lord has for us.”

He concluded: “I would like to pay a special tribute to the principal, academic and support staff who have not only worked through these past difficult months, but are giving of themselves to ensure that students from home and overseas will continue to benefit from theological study in a warm and positive Christian environment.”

Confirming that the university’s current arrangement with UTC will run until the end of August this year and will not be renewed, a QUB statement said: “A temporary Memorandum of Understanding will be developed, which will enable the necessary support to allow currently enrolled students to complete their programmes within a reasonable time.

“The university is committed to ensuring that its educational standards are met for existing students for the remainder of their studies and will be working constructively with UTC to achieve this.”