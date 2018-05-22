Former Assembly speaker made honorary professor at QUB

Former NI Assembly speaker Mitchel McLaughlin is to be appointed an honorary professor at Queen’s University in Belfast.

The ex-Sinn Fein MLA has been awarded an honorary professorship in Peace Studies at the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice.

Involved in politics for over 50 years, Mr McLaughlin served as Assembly speaker from 2015 until 2016.

He also served as an MLA for Foyle from 1998-2003 and South Antrim from 2007 until his retirement in 2016.

He was a member of SF’s negotiating teams for both the Belfast Agreement and St Andrews Agreement.

Welcoming the appointment, Professor Richard English, pro-vice-chancellor at Queen’s, said: “Mitchel McLaughlin has played a key role in local politics for over 50 years, and in his work as Assembly speaker he was widely respected.

“His significant breadth of experience will complement the work of the Senator George J Mitchell Institute for Global Peace, Security and Justice and I look forward very much to his contribution over the next three years.”

In his role as an honorary professor, Mr McLaughlin will take part in workshops and masterclasses with students and will participate in events at the university.

He will give his first public lecture as part of the Queen’s Policy Engagement (QPol) series on Tuesday, June 26, entitled: ‘Hope and History’.

The lecture will be free and open to the public. Details regarding registration will be released via Queen’s social media channels.