Government provides cash for 27 integrated schools first unveiled in 2015

The chancellor has announced £66m in funding for 23 schools during a visit to Northern Ireland.

The money is to be provided immediately, and is to fund ongoing capital works.

It is not connected with the DUP-Conservative “confidence and supply” deal, but relates to money promised in 2015 Fresh Start deal.

Philip Hammond’s department made the announcement of the £66m in spending as he visited the Province.

The treasury said the £66m is part of a roughly £300m pot of cash announced by the Treasury to support integrated and shared education, which was cited in the chancellor’s budget last month.

The treasury said the £300m could boost the number in these schools by 2,200 pupils.

Other things the money will be spent on are £160m on design and construction projects for integrated schools, while £76m-worth of projects for five integrated schools have been “identified as suitable for Fresh Start Agreement funding”, and proposals are being developed.

The chancellor arrived in Northern Ireland on Friday, and will be at the DUP conference on Saturday.

A full list of the 23 schools receiving the £66m:

• Drumlins IPS;

• Braidside IPS;

• Roe Valley IPS;

• Rowandale IPS;

• Millennium IPS#;

• Mill Strand IPS#;

• Phoenix IPS#;

• Fort Hill CIPS#;

• Forge CIPS;

• Enniskillen IPS;

• Bangor Central CIPS#;

• New-Bridge IC#;

• Shimna IC#;

• Ulidia IC#;

• North Coast IC*#;

• Fort Hill IC#;

• Priory IC#;

• Strangford IC;

• Moy Shared Education Campus (SEC);

• Limavady SEC;

• Ballycastle SEC;

• Duneane/Moneynick SEC#;

• Brookeborough SEC#

*Subject to the outcome of schools’ area planning considerations

# Planning Costs