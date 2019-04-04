‘I’ll stab you in your pregnant belly’, child tells NI teacher

A seven-year-old child threatened to stab a pregnant teacher in the belly, the Ulster Teachers’ Union has revealed as it voiced concerns about the growing number of increasingly serious violent incidents in Northern Ireland’s classrooms.

Details of the shocking incident were highlighted by the local teaching union as it prepares to holds its centenary conference in Newcastle, Co Down tomorrow.

Jacquie White, UTU deputy general secretary

A spokesperson for the UTU revealed that children as young as five are now being risk assessed as teachers fear their challenging behaviours could endanger other pupils.

At tomorrow’s conference discussions will focus on a range of topics including the union’s work with the PSNI against “horrifying” classroom violence, classroom health and safety shambles, kids in care crisis, call for criminalisation of online abuse of teachers, pay, the inspection process and workload.

The UTU has claimed that school health and safety is “a tragedy waiting to happen”. And it has insisted that “virtually every school in Northern Ireland” has recorded incidents of online abuse of staff.

Conference attendees will hold a one minute silent protest to mark the 808th day without a devolved government at Stormont.

“When words aren’t enough sometimes silence speaks volumes,” said UTU president Carney Cumper.

The conference will run at the Slieve Donard Hotel from 9am - 5pm.