IN PICTURES: NI schools which could face closure or a merger

A report from the Education Authority (EA) has listed over two dozen schools in Northern Ireland as facing “sustainability issues”, meaning they could face closure or merge with other schools.

EA published its 2018-19 action plan this week. Last year’s plan identified 40 such schools.

Most, but not all, of the schools identified as facing sustainability issues can be found in rural areas, rather than in urban centres such as Belfast and Londonderry.

Click on the link or image above to launch the gallery of schools listed with ‘sustainability’ issues.

MORE: Principal in staunch defence as schools listed for closure or merger