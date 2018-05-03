Jeremy Corbyn to speak at QUB

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn MP is to speak at Queen’s University Belfast.

Mr Corbyn will provide a public lecture at QUB on 24 May 2018.

“This will be Mr Corbyn’s first major speaking engagement in Northern Ireland and will provide an opportunity to hear his thoughts on some of the key issues relevant to the region including Brexit,” the university said. “Mr Corbyn is the latest political leader to speak at the University; previous speakers include Taoiseach Leo Varadkar.”

The address will be followed by a question and answer session, facilitated by Professor Richard English, Pro-Vice-Chancellor for Internationalisation and Engagement.

The event is at 11am on Thursday 24 May at The Great Hall, QUB.