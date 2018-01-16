LATEST: NI schools closed on Wednesday due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland will be closed on Wednesday because of the wintry conditions.
A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.
Here's a list of the schools that have logged closures through the Education Authority's C2K My School system. All closures listed are due to adverse weather conditions or exceptionally heavy snowfall.
Updated 08.30hrs
Belfast Schools
Carr’s Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX
Ligoniel Primary School, Ligoniel Road, BT14 8BW
Cavehill Primary School, Upper Castle Park, BT15 5FG
Knocknagoney Primary School, Knocknagoney Road, BT4 2NR
Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT
Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park, BT14 8LT
Fane Street Primary School, Fane Street, BT9 7BW
Glenwood Primary School, 4-22 Upper Riga Street, BT13 3GW
Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE
Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School, Brookfield Street, BT14 7EX
Our Lady’s Girls’ Primary School, Deanby Gardens, BT14 6NN
Holy Cross Girls’ Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ
St Anne’s Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL
St Kevin’s Primary School, 446 Falls Road, BT12 6EN
Holy Child Primary School Belfast, Broomhill, BT11 8JF
St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY
Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG
St Paul’s Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN
John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW
Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS
Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL
Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB
Belfast Model School for Girls, 35 Dunowen Gardens, BT14 6NQ
Belfast Boys’ Model School, Ballysillan Road, BT14 6RB
Christian Brothers’ School, Glen Road, BT11 8BW
Corpus Christi College, Ard Na Va Road, BT12 6FF
Hazelwood College, 70 Whitewell Road, BT36 7ES
Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX
Clarawood School, Clarawood Park, BT5 6FR
St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School, 147a Glen Road, BT11 8NR
Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF
Loughshore Education Centre, 889 Shore Road, BT36 7DH
Western Schools
Florencecourt Primary School, Florencecourt, BT92 1BZ
North Eastern Schools
Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU
Longstone Primary School, 82 Carnearney Road, BT42 2PN
Carnalbanagh Primary School, 1 Glenview Road, BT44 0DL
Carrickfergus Model Primary School, 4 Belfast Road, BT38 8BU
Duneane Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT41 3RD
Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
Olderfleet Primary School, 116-128 Curran Road, BT40 1BX
Woodburn Primary School, 114 Woodburn Road, BT38 9AB
Loanends Primary School, 193 Sevenmile Straight, BT29 4YR
Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL
Kirkinriola Primary School, 5 Clogher Road, BT43 6TB
Gracehill Primary School, 19 Church Road, BT42 2NL
Glynn Primary School, 26 Main Road, BT40 3HF
Ballycarry Primary School, 23 Hillhead Road, BT38 9HE
Groggan Primary School, 179 Portglenone Road, BT41 3EU
Carrick Central Primary School, Unity Street, BT38 8AL
Whiteabbey Primary School, 20-30 Old Manse Road, Whiteabbey, BT37 0RU
Moyle Primary School, 18 Sallagh Park, BT40 1NS
Ballymena Primary School, 101 Ballymoney Road, BT43 5BX
Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN
King’s Park Primary School Newtownabbey, King’s Drive, BT37 0DG
Linn Primary School, 70-74 Killyglen Road, BT40 2HT
Fourtowns Primary School, 59 Cullybackey Road, BT42 1LA
Carnmoney Primary School, Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JS
Mossgrove Primary School, Swanston Road, BT36 8DN
Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU
Templepatrick Primary School, 5 Lylehill Road, BT39 0AQ
Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF
Carniny Primary School, 61 Old Cullybackey Road, BT43 5JR
Ballyhenry Primary School, Ballyhenry Avenue, BT36 8AZ
Woodlawn Primary School, Woodburn Avenue, BT38 8EZ
Oakfield Primary School, Oakfield Drive, BT38 7SP
Portglenone Primary School, 10 Cullybackey Road, BT44 8AF
Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP
St Olcan’s Primary School, 202 Glenshesk Road, BT53 8RJ
St Comgall’s Primary School Antrim, 1 Ballymena Road, BT41 4JG
St Mary’s Primary School & Nursery Unit,Cushendall, 41 Middlepark Road, BT44 0SQ
Seaview Primary School Glenarm, 11 New Road, BT44 0AA
Ballyhackett Primary School, 50 Altikeeragh Road, BT51 4SR
Tir-Na-Nog Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
St Bernard’s Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW
St Brigid’s Primary School Ballymoney, Castle Street, BT53 6JX
St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU
St Patrick’s Primary School Glenariff, 244 Garron Road, BT44 0RB
St MacNissi’s Primary School, 23-25 Agnew Street, BT40 1RF
St Brigid’s Primary School Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ
St Paul’s Primary School Ballymena, 32 Ballynafie Road, BT42 1LF
Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, 2 Lisnamanny Rd, BT43 6QH
Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ
Gaelscoil Ghleann Darach, 15c Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA
Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai, 40 Meeting Street, BT45 6BW
Carnlough Controlled Integrated Primary School, 9 Harbour Road, BT51 5PQ
Glengormley Integrated Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT36 6HJ
Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,
Braidside Integrated Primary School, Fry’s Road, BT43 7EN
Acorn Integrated Primary School, 110 Victoria Road, BT38 7JL
Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG
Glengormley High School, 134 Ballyclare Road, BT36 5HP
Abbey Community College, Bridge Road, Newtownabbey, BT37 0EA
St Patrick’s College, Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ
St Paul’s College Kilrea, 11 Bann Road, BT51 5RU
Edmund Rice College, 96-100 Hightown Road, BT36 7AU
St Benedict’s College, 5 Craigstown Road, BT41 2AF
St Killian’s College, Garron Tower, BT44 0JS
Parkhall Integrated College, Steeple Road, BT41 1AF
Slemish College, Larne Road, BT42 3HA
Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW
Castle Tower School, 50 Larne Road Link, BT42 3AG
Jordanstown School, 85 Jordanstown Road, BT37 0QE
Ballyclare High School, 31 Rashee Road, BT39 9HJ
Cambridge House Grammar School, Cambridge Avenue, BT42 2EL
Ballymena Academy, 89 Glagorm Road, BT42 1AJ
Larne Grammar School, 4-6 Lower Cairncastle Road, BT40 1PQ
St Mary’s Grammar School, 3 Castledawson Road, BT45 6AX
South Eastern Schools
McKinney Primary School, 3 Leathemstown Road, BT29 4HX
Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX
Seymour Hill Primary School, Hazel Avenue, BT17 9QX
Carrickmannon Primary School, 77 Carrickmannon Road, BT23 6JJ
Newtownards Model Primary School, Scrabo Road, Newtownards, BT23 4NW
Castle Gardens Primary School, 69 Bowtown Road, BT23 8NN
Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB
Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB
Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL
Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL
Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS
Moneyrea Primary School, 36 Church Road, BT23 6BB
Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL
Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT
Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD
Carryduff Primary School, Killlynure Road, BT8 8EE
Alexander Dickson Primary School, Comber Road, BT23 5TN
Harmony Hill Primary School, 50 Harmony Hill, BT27 4ES
Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA
Moira Primary School, Backwood Road, BT67 0LJ
Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB
Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Ballinderry Primary School, 8d Crumlin Road, BT28 2BF
Downpatrick Primary School, 10 Mount Crescent, BT30 6AF
Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR
Ballymacrickett Primary School, 41 Scroggy Road, BT29 4NE
St Joseph’s Primary School Lisburn, 42 Castle Street, BT27 4XE
St Joseph’s Primary School Ardglass, 45 Ballycruttle Road, BT30 7EL
St Patrick’s Primary School Saul, 16 St Patrick’s Road, BT30 7JG
St Joseph’s Primary School Carryduff, 8 Knockbracken Drive, BT8 8EX
St Patrick’s Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN
St Mary’s Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD
St Mary’s Primary School Dunsford, 82 Strangford Road, BT30 7SS
St Joseph’s Primary School Strangford, 31 Downpatrick Road, BT30 7LZ
St Aloysius’ Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB
Sacred Heart Primary School Dundrum, 27 Main Street, BT33 0LU
St Colmcille’s Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ
St Malachy’s Primary School Castlewellan, 33 Lower Square, BT31 9DN
St Kieran’s Primary School, 9 Bell Steel Road, BT17 0PB
Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, 1 Cherry Road, BT17 0RW
Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA
St Ita’s Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY
Our Lady and St Patrick Primary School, Edward Street, BT30 6JD
Scoil Na Fuiseoige, 40 Gardenmore Road, BT17 0DF
Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, 32 Circular Road, BT31 9ED
All Children’s Integrated Primary School, The Walled Garden , BT33 0HD
Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA
Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ
Millennium Integrated Primary School, 139 Belfast Road, BT24 7HF
Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT
Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB
Movilla High School, Abbey Road, BT23 7HA
The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH
Glastry College, 14 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ
Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB
Laurelhill Community College, 22 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH
Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, 2 Castle Park Road, BT20 4TB
Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY
St Mary’s High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ
ST. COLMCILLE’S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY
St Columbanus’ College, Ballymaconnell Road, BT20 5PU
St Colman’s High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR
Fort Hill Integrated College, Belfast Road, BT27 4TL
Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA
Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD
Strangford College, ABBEY ROAD, BT22 2GB
Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG
Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA
Ardmore House Special School, 95a Saul Street, BT30 6NJ
Parkview Special School, 2 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE
Knockevin Special School, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU
Tor Bank Special School, 5 Dunlady Road, BT16 1TT
Friends’ School Lisburn, 6 Magheralave Road, BT28 3BH
Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD
Assumption Grammar School, 24 Belfast Road, BT24 8EA
Southern Schools
Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ
Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE
Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH
Ballydown Primary School, 64 Lisnaree Road, BT32 4JN
Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR
Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS
Fivemiletown Primary School, 166 Ballagh Road, BT75 0QP
Brackenagh West Primary School, 22 Church Road, BT34 4QB
Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ
Drumadonnell Primary School, 133 Dromara Road, BT32 5EY
Orchard County Primary School, Blackisland Road, BT62 1NH
St John’s Primary School Eglish, 57 Eglish Road, BT62 1NL
St Michaels Primary School Newtownhamilton, 86 Dundalk Street, BT35 0PB
Tannaghmore Primary School, Lake Street, BT67 9DY
Cloughoge Primary School, 81 Chancellors Road, BT35 8NG
St Anthony’s Primary School Craigavon, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BL
St Joseph’s Primary School Meigh, 1 Seafin Road, BT35 8LA
Killowen Primary School Rostrevor, 88 Killowen Old Road, BT34 3AE
St Joseph’s Primary School Ballymartin, 18 Ballymartin Village, BT34 4PA
St Joseph’s Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN
Grange Primary School, 20 Lurganconcary Road, BT34 4LL
Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT
St Mary’s Primary School Barr, 3 School Road, BT34 1SX
St Mary’s Primary School Lisbuoy, 16 Lisnagowan Road, BT70 3LH
St Paul’s Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH
St Mary’s Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ
St Mary’s Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE
St Patrick’s Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR
St Colman’s PS and All Saints’ NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS
St Brendan’s Primary School, Moyraverty, BT65 5HS
St Joseph’s Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW
St Ronan’s Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
St Colman’s Primary School Kilkeel, Greencastle Street, BT34 4BH
St Patrick’s Primary School Drumgreenagh, 40 Longstone Hill Road, BT34 5BT
St Francis’ Primary School Lurgan, Francis Street, BT66 6DL
St Clare’s Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA
Gaelscoil Uí Néill, 104 Bóthar an Chuain, BT71 4PU
Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG
Banbridge High School, Primrose Gardens, BT32 3EW
Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND
Fivemiletown College, Corcreevy Demesne, BT75 0SB
Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ
NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN
Lurgan Junior High School, Gilford Road, Lurgan, BT66 8SU
Craigavon Senior High School, 26-34 Lurgan Road, BT63 5HJ
St Joseph’s Boys’ High School Newry, 20 Armagh Road, BT35 6DH
St Columban’s College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL
St Patrick’s College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS
St Mark’s High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN
St Paul’s High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE
St Joseph’s High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP
Brownlow Integrated College, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BS
New-Bridge Integrated College, 25 Donard View Road, BT32 3LN
Rathore School, 9 Martin’s Lane, BT35 8HJ
Donard School, 22A CASTLEWELLAN ROAD, BT32 4XY
Lisanally School, Lisanally Lane, BT61 7HF
Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ
St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU
Our Lady’s Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY
St Colman’s College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP
Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR
St Ronan’s College, 12 Cornakinnegar Rd, Lurgan ,Co Armagh, BT67 9JW
Stay up to date with the list on the Department of Education website