LATEST: NI schools closed on Wednesday due to snow

A number of schools across Northern Ireland will be closed on Wednesday because of the wintry conditions.

A Met Office weather warning for the Province has been upgraded to amber.



Here's a list of the schools that have logged closures through the Education Authority's C2K My School system. All closures listed are due to adverse weather conditions or exceptionally heavy snowfall.

Updated 08.30hrs

Belfast Schools

Carr’s Glen Primary School, 629-633 Oldpark Road, BT14 6QX

Ligoniel Primary School, Ligoniel Road, BT14 8BW

Cavehill Primary School, Upper Castle Park, BT15 5FG

Knocknagoney Primary School, Knocknagoney Road, BT4 2NR

Black Mountain Primary School, Black Mountain Place, BT13 3TT

Ballysillan Primary School, Ballysillan Park, BT14 8LT

Fane Street Primary School, Fane Street, BT9 7BW

Glenwood Primary School, 4-22 Upper Riga Street, BT13 3GW

Wheatfield Primary School, Alliance Road, BT14 7JE

Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School, Brookfield Street, BT14 7EX

Our Lady’s Girls’ Primary School, Deanby Gardens, BT14 6NN

Holy Cross Girls’ Primary School, Ardoyne Road, BT14 7HZ

St Anne’s Primary School Belfast, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Mercy Primary School, 614 Crumlin Road, BT14 7GL

St Kevin’s Primary School, 446 Falls Road, BT12 6EN

Holy Child Primary School Belfast, Broomhill, BT11 8JF

St Oliver Plunkett Primary School Belfast, Glen Road, BT11 8AY

Holy Trinity Primary School Belfast, Monagh Road, BT11 8EG

St Paul’s Primary and Nursery School, Mica Drive, BT12 7NN

John Paul II Primary School, Whiterock Road, BT12 5FW

Bunscoil Phobal Feirste, 11 Rosgoill Park, BT11 9QS

Bunscoil an tSléibhe Dhuibh, 15a Ballymurphy Road, BT12 7JL

Gaelscoil na Mona, 1 Monagh Link, BT11 8QB

Belfast Model School for Girls, 35 Dunowen Gardens, BT14 6NQ

Belfast Boys’ Model School, Ballysillan Road, BT14 6RB

Christian Brothers’ School, Glen Road, BT11 8BW

Corpus Christi College, Ard Na Va Road, BT12 6FF

Hazelwood College, 70 Whitewell Road, BT36 7ES

Glenveagh Special School, Harberton Park, BT9 6TX

Clarawood School, Clarawood Park, BT5 6FR

St Mary’s Christian Brothers Grammar School, 147a Glen Road, BT11 8NR

Rathmore Grammar School, Kingsway, BT10 0LF

Loughshore Education Centre, 889 Shore Road, BT36 7DH

Western Schools

Florencecourt Primary School, Florencecourt, BT92 1BZ

North Eastern Schools

Tildarg Primary School, 6 Tildarg Road, BT39 9JU

Longstone Primary School, 82 Carnearney Road, BT42 2PN

Carnalbanagh Primary School, 1 Glenview Road, BT44 0DL

Carrickfergus Model Primary School, 4 Belfast Road, BT38 8BU

Duneane Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT41 3RD

Ballyclare Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

Olderfleet Primary School, 116-128 Curran Road, BT40 1BX

Woodburn Primary School, 114 Woodburn Road, BT38 9AB

Loanends Primary School, 193 Sevenmile Straight, BT29 4YR

Doagh Primary School, 20 Main Street, BT39 0QL

Kirkinriola Primary School, 5 Clogher Road, BT43 6TB

Gracehill Primary School, 19 Church Road, BT42 2NL

Glynn Primary School, 26 Main Road, BT40 3HF

Ballycarry Primary School, 23 Hillhead Road, BT38 9HE

Groggan Primary School, 179 Portglenone Road, BT41 3EU

Carrick Central Primary School, Unity Street, BT38 8AL

Whiteabbey Primary School, 20-30 Old Manse Road, Whiteabbey, BT37 0RU

Moyle Primary School, 18 Sallagh Park, BT40 1NS

Ballymena Primary School, 101 Ballymoney Road, BT43 5BX

Straidhavern Primary School, 3 Straidhavern Road, BT29 4SN

King’s Park Primary School Newtownabbey, King’s Drive, BT37 0DG

Linn Primary School, 70-74 Killyglen Road, BT40 2HT

Fourtowns Primary School, 59 Cullybackey Road, BT42 1LA

Carnmoney Primary School, Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JS

Mossgrove Primary School, Swanston Road, BT36 8DN

Toreagh Primary School, 62 Raloo Road, BT40 3DU

Templepatrick Primary School, 5 Lylehill Road, BT39 0AQ

Hollybank Primary School, Devenish Drive, BT37 0HF

Carniny Primary School, 61 Old Cullybackey Road, BT43 5JR

Ballyhenry Primary School, Ballyhenry Avenue, BT36 8AZ

Woodlawn Primary School, Woodburn Avenue, BT38 8EZ

Oakfield Primary School, Oakfield Drive, BT38 7SP

Portglenone Primary School, 10 Cullybackey Road, BT44 8AF

Hazelbank Primary School, 20 Hazelbank Road, BT42 4LP

St Olcan’s Primary School, 202 Glenshesk Road, BT53 8RJ

St Comgall’s Primary School Antrim, 1 Ballymena Road, BT41 4JG

St Mary’s Primary School & Nursery Unit,Cushendall, 41 Middlepark Road, BT44 0SQ

Seaview Primary School Glenarm, 11 New Road, BT44 0AA

Ballyhackett Primary School, 50 Altikeeragh Road, BT51 4SR

Tir-Na-Nog Primary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

St Bernard’s Primary School Newtownabbey, Elmfield Road, BT36 6DW

St Brigid’s Primary School Ballymoney, Castle Street, BT53 6JX

St Mary’s on the Hill Primary School, 142 Carnmoney Road, BT36 6JU

St Patrick’s Primary School Glenariff, 244 Garron Road, BT44 0RB

St MacNissi’s Primary School, 23-25 Agnew Street, BT40 1RF

St Brigid’s Primary School Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ

St Paul’s Primary School Ballymena, 32 Ballynafie Road, BT42 1LF

Mary Queen of Peace Primary School, 2 Lisnamanny Rd, BT43 6QH

Gaelscoil an Chaistil, 5 Bothar na hAithe, BT54 6QQ

Gaelscoil Ghleann Darach, 15c Glenavy Road, BT29 4LA

Gaelscoil/Naí-Aonad an tSeanchai, 40 Meeting Street, BT45 6BW

Carnlough Controlled Integrated Primary School, 9 Harbour Road, BT51 5PQ

Glengormley Integrated Primary School, 166 Church Road, BT36 6HJ

Mallusk Controlled Integrated Primary School, Mallusk,

Braidside Integrated Primary School, Fry’s Road, BT43 7EN

Acorn Integrated Primary School, 110 Victoria Road, BT38 7JL

Ballyclare Secondary School, Doagh Road, BT39 9BG

Glengormley High School, 134 Ballyclare Road, BT36 5HP

Abbey Community College, Bridge Road, Newtownabbey, BT37 0EA

St Patrick’s College, Ballymena, Broughshane Road, BT43 7DZ

St Paul’s College Kilrea, 11 Bann Road, BT51 5RU

Edmund Rice College, 96-100 Hightown Road, BT36 7AU

St Benedict’s College, 5 Craigstown Road, BT41 2AF

St Killian’s College, Garron Tower, BT44 0JS

Parkhall Integrated College, Steeple Road, BT41 1AF

Slemish College, Larne Road, BT42 3HA

Hillcroft Special School, Manse Way, BT36 5UW

Castle Tower School, 50 Larne Road Link, BT42 3AG

Jordanstown School, 85 Jordanstown Road, BT37 0QE

Ballyclare High School, 31 Rashee Road, BT39 9HJ

Cambridge House Grammar School, Cambridge Avenue, BT42 2EL

Ballymena Academy, 89 Glagorm Road, BT42 1AJ

Larne Grammar School, 4-6 Lower Cairncastle Road, BT40 1PQ

St Mary’s Grammar School, 3 Castledawson Road, BT45 6AX

South Eastern Schools

McKinney Primary School, 3 Leathemstown Road, BT29 4HX

Ballycarrickmaddy Primary School, 1a Killultagh Road, BT28 2NX

Seymour Hill Primary School, Hazel Avenue, BT17 9QX

Carrickmannon Primary School, 77 Carrickmannon Road, BT23 6JJ

Newtownards Model Primary School, Scrabo Road, Newtownards, BT23 4NW

Castle Gardens Primary School, 69 Bowtown Road, BT23 8NN

Ballynahinch Primary School, Croob Park, BT24 8BB

Carr Primary School, 336 Comber Road, BT27 6TB

Dromara Primary School, 36 Hillsborough Road, BT25 2BL

Cregagh Primary School, Mount Merrion Avenue, BT6 0FL

Newcastle Primary School, Shimna Road, BT33 0AS

Moneyrea Primary School, 36 Church Road, BT23 6BB

Belvoir Park Primary School, Belvoir Park, BT8 4DL

Cairnshill Primary School, 6a Cairnshill Drive, BT8 6RT

Leadhill Primary School, Casaeldona Park, BT6 9RD

Carryduff Primary School, Killlynure Road, BT8 8EE

Alexander Dickson Primary School, Comber Road, BT23 5TN

Harmony Hill Primary School, 50 Harmony Hill, BT27 4ES

Knockmore Primary School, Hertford Crescent, BT28 1SA

Moira Primary School, Backwood Road, BT67 0LJ

Spa Primary School, 59 Ballymaglave Road, BT24 8QB

Killowen Primary School Lisburn, 20 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH

Ballinderry Primary School, 8d Crumlin Road, BT28 2BF

Downpatrick Primary School, 10 Mount Crescent, BT30 6AF

Meadow Bridge Primary School, 3 LANY ROAD, BT26 6JR

Ballymacrickett Primary School, 41 Scroggy Road, BT29 4NE

St Joseph’s Primary School Lisburn, 42 Castle Street, BT27 4XE

St Joseph’s Primary School Ardglass, 45 Ballycruttle Road, BT30 7EL

St Patrick’s Primary School Saul, 16 St Patrick’s Road, BT30 7JG

St Joseph’s Primary School Carryduff, 8 Knockbracken Drive, BT8 8EX

St Patrick’s Primary School Ballynahinch, Main Street, BT24 8DN

St Mary’s Primary School Saintfield, 27 Old Grand Jury Road, BT24 7JD

St Mary’s Primary School Dunsford, 82 Strangford Road, BT30 7SS

St Joseph’s Primary School Strangford, 31 Downpatrick Road, BT30 7LZ

St Aloysius’ Primary School, Ballinderry Road, BT28 1TB

Sacred Heart Primary School Dundrum, 27 Main Street, BT33 0LU

St Colmcille’s Primary School Downpatrick, 68a Glebetown Drive, BT30 6PZ

St Malachy’s Primary School Castlewellan, 33 Lower Square, BT31 9DN

St Kieran’s Primary School, 9 Bell Steel Road, BT17 0PB

Our Lady Queen of Peace Primary School, 1 Cherry Road, BT17 0RW

Christ the Redeemer Primary School, Lagmore Drive, BT17 0TA

St Ita’s Primary School, Alderwood Hill, BT8 4YY

Our Lady and St Patrick Primary School, Edward Street, BT30 6JD

Scoil Na Fuiseoige, 40 Gardenmore Road, BT17 0DF

Bunscoil Bheanna Boirche, 32 Circular Road, BT31 9ED

All Children’s Integrated Primary School, The Walled Garden , BT33 0HD

Lough View Integrated Primary School, 63 Church Road, BT6 9SA

Cedar Integrated Primary School, Kilmore Road, BT30 9HJ

Millennium Integrated Primary School, 139 Belfast Road, BT24 7HF

Drumlins Integrated Primary School, 43 Lisburn Road, BT24 8TT

Rowandale Integrated Primary School , 18 Clarehill Road, BT67 0PB

Movilla High School, Abbey Road, BT23 7HA

The High School, Ballynahinch, 103 Belfast Road, BT24 8EH

Glastry College, 14 Victoria Road, BT22 1DQ

Saintfield High School, 21 Comber Road, BT24 7BB

Laurelhill Community College, 22 Laurelhill Road, BT28 2UH

Bangor Academy and Sixth Form College, 2 Castle Park Road, BT20 4TB

Breda Academy, Newtownbreda Road, BT8 6PY

St Mary’s High School Downpatrick, 23 Ardglass Road, BT30 9JQ

ST. COLMCILLE’S HIGH SCHOOL, 1 Killyleagh Road, BT30 9EY

St Columbanus’ College, Ballymaconnell Road, BT20 5PU

St Colman’s High and Sixth Form College, 52 Crossgar Road, BT24 8XR

Fort Hill Integrated College, Belfast Road, BT27 4TL

Lagan College, 44 Manse Road, BT8 6SA

Shimna Integrated College, The Lawnfield , BT33 0HD

Strangford College, ABBEY ROAD, BT22 2GB

Blackwater Integrated College, 12 Old Belfast Road, BT30 6SG

Beechlawn School, 3 Dromore Road, BT26 6PA

Ardmore House Special School, 95a Saul Street, BT30 6NJ

Parkview Special School, 2 Brokerstown Road, BT28 2EE

Knockevin Special School, 29 Racecourse Hill, BT30 6PU

Tor Bank Special School, 5 Dunlady Road, BT16 1TT

Friends’ School Lisburn, 6 Magheralave Road, BT28 3BH

Wallace High School, 12a Clonevin Park, BT28 3AD

Assumption Grammar School, 24 Belfast Road, BT24 8EA

Southern Schools

Newtownhamilton Primary School, 8 School Road, BT35 0DQ

Cortamlet Primary School, 19 Cortamlet Road, BT35 0EE

Dromore Road Primary School Warrenpoint, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3JH

Ballydown Primary School, 64 Lisnaree Road, BT32 4JN

Milltown Primary School, 167 Lurgan Road, BT32 4NR

Scarva Primary School, 80 Main Street, BT63 6NS

Fivemiletown Primary School, 166 Ballagh Road, BT75 0QP

Brackenagh West Primary School, 22 Church Road, BT34 4QB

Fair Hill Primary School Kinallen, 4 Tullynisky Road, BT25 2PJ

Drumadonnell Primary School, 133 Dromara Road, BT32 5EY

Orchard County Primary School, Blackisland Road, BT62 1NH

St John’s Primary School Eglish, 57 Eglish Road, BT62 1NL

St Michaels Primary School Newtownhamilton, 86 Dundalk Street, BT35 0PB

Tannaghmore Primary School, Lake Street, BT67 9DY

Cloughoge Primary School, 81 Chancellors Road, BT35 8NG

St Anthony’s Primary School Craigavon, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BL

St Joseph’s Primary School Meigh, 1 Seafin Road, BT35 8LA

Killowen Primary School Rostrevor, 88 Killowen Old Road, BT34 3AE

St Joseph’s Primary School Ballymartin, 18 Ballymartin Village, BT34 4PA

St Joseph’s Convent Primary School Newry, Edward Street, BT35 6AN

Grange Primary School, 20 Lurganconcary Road, BT34 4LL

Holy Cross Primary School, 6 Attical Bog Road, BT34 4HT

St Mary’s Primary School Barr, 3 School Road, BT34 1SX

St Mary’s Primary School Lisbuoy, 16 Lisnagowan Road, BT70 3LH

St Paul’s Primary School Cabra, 35 Ballykeel Road, BT34 5RH

St Mary’s Primary School Rathfriland, Downpatrick Street, BT34 5DQ

St Mary’s Primary School Dechomet, 6 Closkelt Road, BT31 9QE

St Patrick’s Primary School Derrynaseer, 3 Aghalee Road, BT67 0AR

St Colman’s PS and All Saints’ NU Annaclone, Annaclone, BT32 5LS

St Brendan’s Primary School, Moyraverty, BT65 5HS

St Joseph’s Primary School Bessbrook, 28 Convent Hill, BT35 7AW

St Ronan’s Primary School Newry, Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

St Colman’s Primary School Kilkeel, Greencastle Street, BT34 4BH

St Patrick’s Primary School Drumgreenagh, 40 Longstone Hill Road, BT34 5BT

St Francis’ Primary School Lurgan, Francis Street, BT66 6DL

St Clare’s Abbey PS, 12 Courtenay Hill, BT34 2EA

Gaelscoil Uí Néill, 104 Bóthar an Chuain, BT71 4PU

Newtownhamilton High School, 9 Armagh Road, BT35 0DG

Banbridge High School, Primrose Gardens, BT32 3EW

Dromore High School, 31 Banbridge Road, BT25 1ND

Fivemiletown College, Corcreevy Demesne, BT75 0SB

Rathfriland High School, 76 Newry Street, BT34 5PZ

NEWRY HIGH SCHOOL, 23 Ashgrove Road, BT34 1QN

Lurgan Junior High School, Gilford Road, Lurgan, BT66 8SU

Craigavon Senior High School, 26-34 Lurgan Road, BT63 5HJ

St Joseph’s Boys’ High School Newry, 20 Armagh Road, BT35 6DH

St Columban’s College Kilkeel, 127 Newcastle Road, BT34 4NL

St Patrick’s College Banbridge, Scarva Road, BT32 3AS

St Mark’s High School, Upper Dromore Road, BT34 3PN

St Paul’s High School, 108 Camlough Road, Bessbrook, BT35 7EE

St Joseph’s High School Crossmaglen, 77 Dundalk Road, BT35 9HP

Brownlow Integrated College, Tullygally Road, BT65 5BS

New-Bridge Integrated College, 25 Donard View Road, BT32 3LN

Rathore School, 9 Martin’s Lane, BT35 8HJ

Donard School, 22A CASTLEWELLAN ROAD, BT32 4XY

Lisanally School, Lisanally Lane, BT61 7HF

Banbridge Academy, Lurgan Road, BT32 4AQ

St Louis Grammar School, 151 Newry Road, BT34 4EU

Our Lady’s Grammar School, Chequer Hill, Newry, BT35 6DY

St Colman’s College, 46 Armagh Road, BT35 6PP

Sacred Heart Grammar School, 10 Ashgrove Avenue, BT34 1PR

St Ronan’s College, 12 Cornakinnegar Rd, Lurgan ,Co Armagh, BT67 9JW​

Stay up to date with the list on the Department of Education website

