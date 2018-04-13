Lisburn principal moves to allay closure fears

The principal of a Lisburn post-primary school has stressed that his school is not at risk of closure or merger.

James Martin of Laurelhill Community College spoke out to address concerns about the future of the 670-pupil school following the publication of the Education Authority’s latest Annual Action Plan.

The 2018/19 plan states that the key issue for both Laurelhill and Lisnagarvey High School is to “address school provision where sustainability is an issue”.

The wording of the report sparked concerns among parents that the schools could be facing possible merger or closure.

But Mr Martin says that is definitely not the case. In a letter to parents, he said: “I want to assure parents, pupils, staff and the whole community that Laurelhill Community College is both secure and sustainable... The school is NOT up for closure or merger.”