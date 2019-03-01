NI head teachers back possible industrial action

Head teachers in a union representing the leaders of most schools in Northern Ireland have backed industrial action in an ‘indicative ballot’.

More than half of the members at the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT) voted in favour of industrial action up to and including a strike, while 98% backed industrial action short of a strike, the BBC report.

The union may now hold a formal ballot on strike action.

“Head teachers are a very moderate group of people, but we are stretched to the limit,” NAHT NI president Geri Cameron told the BBC.

“We haven’t escalated our dispute over pay. Our issues are around special educational needs, workload, the general slice of the cake schools get.

“There are a range of very complex issues that need to have tangible outcomes seen by our members for them to walk away from this.

“This indicative ballot has been overwhelming in its return.”