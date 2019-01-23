No East Antrim schools in ‘enhancement programme’

Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson has expressed disappointment that no East Antrim schools have been included in the latest School Enhancement Programme announced this week by the Department of Education.

A total of 16 schools have been named as beneficiaries of refurbishment or extension projects worth between £0.5m and £4m.

In a statement, Mr. Dickson said: “Schools in East Antrim applied for funding from the programme, but were not successful.

“This is deeply disappointing for the schools in East Antrim that applied to the Programme as there is a huge need for improvements and investment in schools in my constituency.

“I encourage heads of schools in East Antrim to keep applying, and hopefully, they will be successful in being awarded the funding to transform their school for the benefit of teachers and pupils alike.

“Some of our schools are in a sorry state and I recently brought the Permanent Secretary and the CEO of the Education Authority to visit Greenisland Primary School to see first-hand the decline in the infrastructure of the buildings; it, like others desperately need additional funding so essential improvements can be made to enhance the education of their pupils.

“What we really need is a minister in place to give direction, but with the DUP and Sinn Fein still in ‘its their fault’ mode, that is unlikely anytime soon.”