Queen’s to halt theology degrees at UTC

Queen’s University will not accept any undergraduate theology students to a Presbyterian-run college next year.

Union Theological College (UTC), a 165-year-old institution that is run by the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, was one of four colleges that made up the Institute of Theology at Queen’s but has recently become the only college still offering undergraduate programmes.

The move to halt new theology undergraduates at the college comes after a critical review.

A spokesperson for UTC said the college “very much regrets and are disappointed by” the decision taken by Queen’s.

“Along with other denominational theological colleges that have a relationship with a Russell Group University, Union has a long, positive and mutually beneficial relationship with Queen’s,” the spokesperson said.

“The recommendations of this latest review in effect belittles the oversight of external examiners from prestigious UK universities and the effectiveness of the university’s own quality assurance processes.

“By suggesting that students of theology at Queen’s have not been exposed to a breadth of theological perspective runs counter to, and contradicts, the reports of external examiners for theology at Queen’s over many years.”

The spokesperson continued: “While obviously seeking to maintain our confessional commitment and Christian ethos, the college’s goal has never been to shirk the difficult and hard questions that relate to religious faith and belief. “

Union Theological College trains some students for ministry in addition to the undergraduate theology degree offered to Queen’s students.