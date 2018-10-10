Queen’s University honorary degree for Hillary Clinton ‘shameful and deeply offensive’

The Workers Party has said “serious questions must be asked” about the decision by Queen’s University to award an honorary degree to Hillary Clinton.

The former US secretary of state will today be awarded the degree of Doctor of Laws for her “exceptional public service” in the US and globally, and her “outstanding contribution” to peace and reconciliation in Northern Ireland.

The Workers Party called the move a “deeply offensive and sycophantic gesture”.

It added: “It is shameful that an educational institution like Queen’s University seeks to associate itself with a US politician like Hilary Clinton: a hawkish reactionary and free-marketeer.

“At a time of great poverty and inequality Clinton champions market economics and has a long history of support for aggressive interventions across the globe and for the expansion of NATO and its war machine.”