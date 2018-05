School projects get green light

A total of 25 schools in the Province have been successful in their applications for financial support for school improvement projects.

The primary schools set to benefit from a potential £60million investment under the School Enhancement Programme are:

• Carniny, Ballymena

• Chapel Road, Londonderry

• Greenhaw, Londonderry

• Holy Rosary, Belfast

• Killyleagh Integrated

• Lurgan Model PS

• Our Lady of Lourdes, Belfast

• Presentation, Portadown

• St John’s, Coalisland

• St Mary’s, Jerrettspass

• St Mary’s, Strabane

• St Patrick’s, Crossmaglen

Post primary schools that have been chosen are:

• Coleraine Grammar

• Lurgan College

• St Joseph’s Grammar, Donaghmore

• St Kevin’s College, Lisnaskea

• St Malachy’s College, Belfast

• St Patrick’s Grammar, Armagh

Seven schools for children with special needs have also been selected.

They are:

• Beechlawn, Hillsborough

• Knockevin, Downpatrick

• Longstone, Dundonald

• Roddensvale, Larne

• Sandelford , Coleraine

• Sperrinview, Dungannon

• Thornfield House, Newtownabbey