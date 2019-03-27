School uniform change for trangsender pupils considered

A school in Northern Ireland is considering changes to its uniform policy to accommodate transgender pupils and others from “recognised minorities” such as ethnic and religious groups.

Methodist College Belfast is asking parents for their views on any changes, BBC News NI report.

In an email sent to parents, in an e-mail sent to parents. the school said its uniform policy should be “flexible enough” to ensure pupils from minorities such as “religious groups, ethnic minorities, pupils with gender dysphoria” are “able to feel comfortable”.

“Whilst we would stress that a review does not mean that we believe significant changes are necessary, it does seem appropriate to ask questions of what we wear and why we wear it,” the email seen by the BBC states

“If changes are made as part of this review parents, pupils and staff will be informed in due course.”

It continues: “We would certainly not want pupils to be under constant pressure to dress a certain way to fit in,” the e-mail said.

“It is evident that in wider society there is a drift to less formal wear.”