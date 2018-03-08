Schools ‘exploiting’ substitute teachers on pay

A teachers union says it could be prepared to name and shame schools in Northern Ireland which do not pay substitute teachers their proper rate.

The National Association of Schoolmaster and Women Teachers (NASUWT) says that around eight voluntary grammar schools aren’t paying what they should.

Justin Camphill from the union says schools are having budget difficulties but this shouldn’t mean they save money at the expense of staff, the BBC reported.

“We are taking a case to the industrial tribunal for one teacher whose pay has been cut by £54 per day. And we believe that it is a disgrace that this is happening,” he said.

“Teacher pay regulations state quite clearly what the rate of pay should be - we are fighting hard for this teacher and we will fight hard for any teacher who has not been paid the correct rate.”

He added: “When you think about it, if a teacher challenges it they (the schools) simply don’t invite them back for any more work,” said Mr McCamphill.

The issue will be debated at the NASUWT’s Northern Ireland conference this weekend, with some members calling on the union to name and shame the schools.